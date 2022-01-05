US records 1 million Covid cases in a day

The United States recorded more than one million Covid-19 cases on Monday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, as the Omicron variant spread at a blistering pace.

There were 1,080,211 new cases in the country, a global record, with the number of cases doubling on the previous week. It comes a day after top US pandemic adviser Anthony Fauci said the country was experiencing “almost a vertical increase” in Covid-19 cases, adding the peak may be only weeks away.

Rates of death and hospitalisation in the US have been far lower in recent weeks than during previous Covid surges. With 9,382 deaths over the past seven days, the nation’s death toll has fallen by 10%, week-on-week.

In the last seven days, the country has recorded 3.4 million cases at an average of 486,000 per day with a peak on January 3, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The US record during previous waves was 258,000 cases per day, for the week of January 5 to 11, 2021. Officials have struggled to find a balance that will protect public health without gravely damaging the economy or slamming key services like policing and air travel.

Omicron estimated to be 95.4% of variants in US

The Omicron variant was estimated to be 95.4% of the coronavirus strains circulating in the United States as of January 1, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Tuesday.

The variant has swiftly spread across the country since its detection on December 1, replacing Delta as the dominant strain and sparking a new wave of infections.

The CDC said the variant accounted for an estimated 77% of cases in the week ended December 25, up from the 58.6% projection it had disclosed last week. The Delta variant accounts for 4.6% of all US cases as of January 1, the data showed.

New variant in France

The World Health Organization said a coronavirus variant found in France hasn’t become much of a threat since it was first identified in November. sThe variant “has been on our radar,” Abdi Mahamud, a WHO incident manager on Covid, said at a press briefing in Geneva on Tuesday. “That virus had a lot of chances to pick up.”

The variant was identified in 12 people in the southern Alps around the same time that omicron was discovered in South Africa last year. The latter mutation has since travelled the globe and kindled record levels of contagion, unlike the French one that researchers at the IHU Mediterranee Infection - helmed by scientist Didier Raoult - dubbed IHU.

The first patient identified with the variant was vaccinated and had just returned from Cameroon, IHU researchers wrote in a paper published on the medRxiv server in late December where they first drew attention to the atypical mutations.

It’s “too early to speculate on virological, epidemiological or clinical features of this IHU variant based on these 12 cases,” they wrote in the article, which hasn’t been peer reviewed.

China locks down city of 1.2mn after 3 virus cases

More than one million people in a city in central China were being confined to their homes on Tuesday after three asymptomatic coronavirus cases were recorded in the country’s latest mass lockdown.

Beijing has pursued a “zero Covid” approach with tight border restrictions and targeted lockdowns since the virus first emerged. But the strategy has come under pressure with a series of recent local outbreaks and with just a month to go until the Winter Olympics.

Yuzhou, a city with a population of around 1.17 million people in Henan province, announced that from Monday night all citizens were required to stay home to control the spread of the virus.

Authorities in the northern Chinese city of Xian say they can provide food, health care and other necessities for the 13 million residents under a now almost two-week-old lockdown.

But in social media posts and over the telephone, some citizens describe difficulties obtaining supplies and frustration with the economic impact on the giant city.

UK sees record 200k cases

The UK government on Tuesday reported a record of more than 200,000 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours as Omicron surges through the country.

It said it had logged 218,724 infections - the highest daily total since the pandemic began.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson sees no need for further restrictions to curb the spread of Omicron his spokesman Max Blain said on ahead of a press conference on Tuesday.

The government continues to monitor the data and is prepared to respond if the situation changes, he said.