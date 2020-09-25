e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 25, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / US records over 7 million Covid-19 cases, 20% of the world’s total

US records over 7 million Covid-19 cases, 20% of the world’s total

The latest milestone on Thursday comes just days after the nation surpassed over 200,000 Covid-19 deaths, the world’s highest death toll from the virus. Each day, over 700 people die in the United States from Covid-19.

world Updated: Sep 25, 2020 17:33 IST
Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Reuters
California leads the country with over 800,000 total cases, followed by Texas, Florida and New York.
California leads the country with over 800,000 total cases, followed by Texas, Florida and New York. (Reuters)
         

The number of novel coronavirus cases in the United States topped 7 million - more than 20% of the world’s total - as Midwest states reported spikes in Covid-19 infections in September, according to a Reuters tally.

The latest milestone on Thursday comes just days after the nation surpassed over 200,000 Covid-19 deaths, the world’s highest death toll from the virus. Each day, over 700 people die in the United States from Covid-19.

California leads the country with over 800,000 total cases, followed by Texas, Florida and New York.

All Midwest states except Ohio reported more cases in the past four weeks as compared with the prior four weeks, led by South Dakota and North Dakota. South Dakota had the biggest percentage increase at 166% with 8,129 new cases, while North Dakota’s new cases doubled to 8,752 as compared to 4,243 during the same time in August.

Many cases in those two states have been linked to the annual motorcycle rally in Sturgis, South Dakota, that annually attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors.

According to a Reuters analysis, positive cases rose in half of the 50 US states this month. Ten states have reported a record one-day increase in Covid-19 cases in September, including Montana, South Dakota and Utah on Thursday.

New cases rose last week after falling for eight consecutive weeks. Health experts believe this spike was due to reopening schools and universities as well as parties over the recent Labor Day holiday.

A study by researchers from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, Indiana University, the University of Washington and Davidson College said recent reopening of college and university campuses for in-person instruction during late summer this year could be associated with more than 3,000 additional cases of Covid-19 per day in the United States in recent weeks.

US confirmed cases are the highest in the world followed by India with 5.7 million cases and Brazil with 4.6 million.

The United states is currently averaging 40,000 new infections per day. Top US infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has said he would like to see the number to fall below 10,000 per day before flu season starts in October.

Health officials and President Donald Trump have presented different views about the nation’s health crisis. Trump, who is seeking re-election to a second term on Nov. 3, early this month had claimed that the United States was “rounding the corner” on the crisis. Fauci contradicted the claim the next day, saying the statistics were disturbing.

(Reporting by Anurag Maan and Roshan Abraham in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

tags
top news
Yes Bank case: ED attaches Rana Kapoor’s London flat worth Rs 127 crore
Yes Bank case: ED attaches Rana Kapoor’s London flat worth Rs 127 crore
CSK vs DC live: Minutes away from toss, batting wicket on offer
CSK vs DC live: Minutes away from toss, batting wicket on offer
Farm bills: Farmers protest, block Delhi-Noida road at Sector 14-A
Farm bills: Farmers protest, block Delhi-Noida road at Sector 14-A
Kerala man convicted for ‘waging war against friendly country’
Kerala man convicted for ‘waging war against friendly country’
China’s Covid-19 vaccine shows promise in animal test: All you need to know
China’s Covid-19 vaccine shows promise in animal test: All you need to know
‘Where am I being sexist?’: Gavaskar clarifies his comments
‘Where am I being sexist?’: Gavaskar clarifies his comments
Terror probe launched after 2 wounded in Paris knife attack
Terror probe launched after 2 wounded in Paris knife attack
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, CSK vs DC Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In