e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 23, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / US reports over 44,000 new Covid-19 cases, caseload count tops 5.66 million

US reports over 44,000 new Covid-19 cases, caseload count tops 5.66 million

According to the latest figures, the number of those infected in the US has increased by 44,572 and the death toll has risen by 983, compared to 48,693 and 1,108, respectively, registered the day before.

world Updated: Aug 24, 2020 00:02 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International
Given the update, the US’ total cases count since the outbreak has reached 5,668,245, while 176,408 patients have died. In addition, more than 1.9 million people have recovered from the disease.
Given the update, the US’ total cases count since the outbreak has reached 5,668,245, while 176,408 patients have died. In addition, more than 1.9 million people have recovered from the disease.(AP file photo)
         

Washington [US], August 23 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States has confirmed more than 44,000 new cases of the coronavirus infection over the last 24 hours, according to data provided by the US-based Johns Hopkins University on Sunday.

Nearly 1,000 Covid-19 patients have died over the same period.

According to the latest figures, the number of those infected in the US has increased by 44,572 and the death toll has risen by 983, compared to 48,693 and 1,108, respectively, registered the day before.

Given the update, the US’ total cases count since the outbreak has reached 5,668,245, while 176,408 patients have died. In addition, more than 1.9 million people have recovered from the disease.

Globally, according to the university, more than 23 million people have been infected with the virus, and over 805,000 of them have died since the outbreak of the pandemic. Meanwhile, about 15 million patients have fully recovered.

tags
top news
US considering fast-tracking UK Covid-19 vaccine before election: Report
US considering fast-tracking UK Covid-19 vaccine before election: Report
As leadership debate rages in Congress, Goa leadership backs Gandhi family
As leadership debate rages in Congress, Goa leadership backs Gandhi family
Covid-19: Delhi Metro will resume as soon as Centre gives nod, says DMRC
Covid-19: Delhi Metro will resume as soon as Centre gives nod, says DMRC
AG KK Venugopal declines permission to prosecute Swara Bhasker for contempt of court
AG KK Venugopal declines permission to prosecute Swara Bhasker for contempt of court
Mike Pompeo heads to Mideast as part of Donald Trump’s Arab-Israeli push
Mike Pompeo heads to Mideast as part of Donald Trump’s Arab-Israeli push
Airplane mode and prepaid SIMs: Some Israelis dodge Covid-19 tracking
Airplane mode and prepaid SIMs: Some Israelis dodge Covid-19 tracking
China approves emergency usage of Covid-19 vaccines: Report
China approves emergency usage of Covid-19 vaccines: Report
Watch: PM Modi feeds peacocks, shares poem on India’s national bird
Watch: PM Modi feeds peacocks, shares poem on India’s national bird
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In