e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 16, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / US: Sindhi community holds protest against enforced disappearances in Pakistan

US: Sindhi community holds protest against enforced disappearances in Pakistan

Present in the protest were Sindhi, Baloch and Pakhtoon leaders, besides people from Gilgit Baltistan.

world Updated: Aug 16, 2020 11:26 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
The protesters chanted slogans for the freedom of victims of enforced disappearances in Sindh.
The protesters chanted slogans for the freedom of victims of enforced disappearances in Sindh.(ANI)
         

Members of the Sindhi community organised a protest outside Pakistani ambassador’s house here in solidarity with families of the victims of enforced disappearances in Pakistan.

The protesters on Friday chanted slogans for the freedom of victims of enforced disappearances in Sindh. They held placards with pictures of victims of enforced disappearances, according to a statement issued by Sindhi Foundation which organised the protest.

Present in the protest were Sindhi, Baloch and Pakhtoon leaders, besides people from Gilgit Baltistan.

The protesters demanded the release of all victims of enforced disappearances, especially teacher and scholar Sarang Joyo who was abducted from his house in Karachi on Tuesday.

“I want to appreciate efforts of my sisters Aqsa Dayo, Shazia Chandio, Shabana Junejo, Sohni Joyo, Sindhu Joyo, Sorath Lohar and Sasui Lohar who have inspired all of us by leading the protests against victims of enforced disappearances for past many months,” said Sufi Laghari, executive director of Sindhi Foundation.

He also appreciated the initiative taken by Sindhi Inam and said it is his struggle that has inspired “all of us to come out and protest against the enforced disappearances”.

Laghari also mentioned that Taj Joyo, a Sindhi poet and writer who is father of Sarang Joyo has rejected to receive Presidential Performance Award from Pakistan.

The protesters demanded an end to all enforced disappearances in Pakistan.

tags
top news
Top US expert Fauci believes half an effective Covid-19 vaccine enough to control crisis
Top US expert Fauci believes half an effective Covid-19 vaccine enough to control crisis
Rahul Gandhi lands another jibe over China, it’s a comment on PM Modi
Rahul Gandhi lands another jibe over China, it’s a comment on PM Modi
MS Dhoni: Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Bye
MS Dhoni: Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Bye
Report on Facebook’s leniency to BJP members’ communal posts causes row
Report on Facebook’s leniency to BJP members’ communal posts causes row
PM Modi leads tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on second death anniversary
PM Modi leads tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on second death anniversary
Kamala Harris wishes on India’s I-Day, talks about ‘our people’
Kamala Harris wishes on India’s I-Day, talks about ‘our people’
Joginder Sharma recalls why Dhoni gave him the last over in 2007 WT20 final
Joginder Sharma recalls why Dhoni gave him the last over in 2007 WT20 final
MS Dhoni retires: Team India’s greatest victories under captain cool
MS Dhoni retires: Team India’s greatest victories under captain cool
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In