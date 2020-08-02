e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 02, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / US task force leader says Covid-19 pandemic in new phase

US task force leader says Covid-19 pandemic in new phase

White House coronavirus task force leader Dr Deborah Birx says widespread coronavirus infections in urban and rural America mark a “new phase” for the pandemic as she doubled down on calls to wear face masks and observe social distancing measures.

world Updated: Aug 02, 2020 22:30 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Charleston
The United States has the world’s biggest number of cases at 4.6 million, or one-quarter of the total, and 154,361 deaths.
The United States has the world’s biggest number of cases at 4.6 million, or one-quarter of the total, and 154,361 deaths. (AFP file photo)
         

White House coronavirus task force leader Dr Deborah Birx says widespread coronavirus infections in urban and rural America mark a “new phase” for the pandemic as she doubled down on calls to wear face masks and observe social distancing measures.

Birx, speaking on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday morning, said “What we are seeing today is different from March and April. It is extraordinarily widespread.”

The United States has the world’s biggest number of cases at 4.6 million, or one-quarter of the total, and 154,361 deaths.

Birx said mitigation efforts across the west and the south are beginning to work but warned that people need to take the virus seriously and employ significant safety precautions when cases first begin to tick up.

tags
top news
Amit Shah admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after testing Covid-19 positive
Amit Shah admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after testing Covid-19 positive
IPL 2020 to be held from Sep 19 to Nov 10, Chinese sponsors retained
IPL 2020 to be held from Sep 19 to Nov 10, Chinese sponsors retained
‘Mind your business’: Punjab CM to Kejriwal on demand for CBI probe into hooch deaths
‘Mind your business’: Punjab CM to Kejriwal on demand for CBI probe into hooch deaths
Bengal govt fixes rates of Covid-19 tests, kits after private hospitals found fleecing patients
Bengal govt fixes rates of Covid-19 tests, kits after private hospitals found fleecing patients
20,000 temples get fresh paint. Ram dhun reverberates as Ayodhya decks up for the big day
20,000 temples get fresh paint. Ram dhun reverberates as Ayodhya decks up for the big day
Babul Supriyo self-isolates. He met Covid-19 positive Amit Shah a day earlier
Babul Supriyo self-isolates. He met Covid-19 positive Amit Shah a day earlier
Suicide car bomb, gunmen attack prison in east Afghanistan; at least one dead
Suicide car bomb, gunmen attack prison in east Afghanistan; at least one dead
Demonstrators chant ‘Modi, Modi’, praise India in Toronto’s anti-China protests
Demonstrators chant ‘Modi, Modi’, praise India in Toronto’s anti-China protests
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In