US to impose sanctions on Russian President Putin amid invasion of Ukraine: White House
- White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that a travel ban would be part of the sanctions.
The United States said Friday it would impose sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, following similar announcements by Britain and the European Union in the wake of Moscow's attack on Ukraine.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that a travel ban would be part of the sanctions.
Following the spate of measures, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Russian television that "we have reached the line after which the point of no return begins."
The EU's sanctions package -- the second adopted this week as Russia's military build-up moved into a full-on assault -- was approved by leaders in an overnight summit.
It hammers Russia's financial, energy and transport sectors, and curbs the ability of Russians to keep large amounts of cash in EU banks.
It also expands the number of Russians on the EU's list of sanctioned individuals barred from entry and whose EU assets are blocked.
Also read | UK freezes President Putin, Russian minister's assets over Ukraine invasion
Following suit, Britain's Treasury issued a financial sanctions notice against Putin and Lavrov, adding them to a list of Russian oligarchs who have already had their property and bank accounts in the UK frozen.
In addition to the sanctions, Psaki said that any moves by Russia "going after" Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who alongside key aides has vowed to stay and defend Kyiv, would be a "horrific act."
Putin has called on the Ukrainian army to overthrow the government whose leaders he describes as "terrorists" and "a gang of drug addicts and neo-Nazis."
Putin and Lavrov join a list of figures sanctioned by the United States which includes Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
-
Russia puts 'partial restriction' on Facebook access
Russian state communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said its “partial restriction” on Facebook takes effect Friday, without clarifying what exactly the move means.
-
'Mom, dad, love you': Despairing scenes in Ukraine as Russian troops advance
Within a day, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine tension escalated with Russian troops closing in on capital Kyiv invading Ukraine from land air and sea, painting Ukraine in one stroke of despair, though Ukrainian soldiers are not leaving the ground. Several photos and videos from the ground of how Ukrainian soldiers, nationals are dealing with the war have gone viral on social media.
-
Russian bans British airlines from landing and flying over its airspace
In an official statement, Rosaviatsia aviation authority - the federal air transport agency of the Russia, said that the restriction on UK-linked flights was imposed “as a response to unfriendly decisions of the UK aviation authorities,” according to AFP.
-
Make Molotov cocktails: Ukraine asks residents to make petrol bombs, teaches how
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already appealed to the citizens that whoever is ready to defend the country will be provided with weapons. Now the ministry of defence has taken to social media urging the civilians to make Molotov cocktails to neutralise the occupier.
-
Ukraine war: Does Russia care about sanctions? Measures that nations are taking
US President Joe Biden also announced a series of fresh measures against Kremlin. He said Putin had a "sinister vision of the world" and a misguided dream of recreating the Soviet Union.