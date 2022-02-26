US to impose sanctions on Russian President Putin amid invasion of Ukraine: White House

The United States said Friday it would impose sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, following similar announcements by Britain and the European Union in the wake of Moscow's attack on Ukraine.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that a travel ban would be part of the sanctions.

Following the spate of measures, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Russian television that "we have reached the line after which the point of no return begins."

The EU's sanctions package -- the second adopted this week as Russia's military build-up moved into a full-on assault -- was approved by leaders in an overnight summit.

It hammers Russia's financial, energy and transport sectors, and curbs the ability of Russians to keep large amounts of cash in EU banks.

It also expands the number of Russians on the EU's list of sanctioned individuals barred from entry and whose EU assets are blocked.

Following suit, Britain's Treasury issued a financial sanctions notice against Putin and Lavrov, adding them to a list of Russian oligarchs who have already had their property and bank accounts in the UK frozen.

In addition to the sanctions, Psaki said that any moves by Russia "going after" Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who alongside key aides has vowed to stay and defend Kyiv, would be a "horrific act."

Putin has called on the Ukrainian army to overthrow the government whose leaders he describes as "terrorists" and "a gang of drug addicts and neo-Nazis."

Putin and Lavrov join a list of figures sanctioned by the United States which includes Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.