US works with Pak to capture IS-KP terrorist for 2021 Kabul attack. What it means

NEW DELHI: The US worked with Pakistan to capture an Islamic State-Khorasan Province leader who helped plan an attack at Kabul airport that killed 13 American troops and about 170 Afghans during the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021. President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington on March 4 (AP)

US President Donald Trump announced the capture of IS-KP leader Mohammad Sharifullah during an address to a joint session of the US Congress on Tuesday, when he thanked the Pakistan government for helping with the arrest. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the terrorist was caught in an operation conducted in a region on the border with Afghanistan.

The development marks the resumption of intelligence cooperation between the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), whose relations were strained in recent years, people familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity.

Trump’s latest remarks are also in sharp contrast to his description of Pakistan, during his first term, as a “safe haven” for terrorists. In a tweet posted in January 2018, Trump had said the US had “foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid” over 15 years and “they have given us nothing but lies & deceit”. He subsequently cut off all military and security aid to Pakistan.

During his address to Congress on Tuesday, Trump referred to the 2021 suicide bombing at Kabul airport and said: “I am pleased to announce that we have just apprehended the top terrorist responsible for that atrocity, and he is right now on his way here to face the swift sword of American justice.

“And I want to thank especially the government of Pakistan for helping arrest this monster. This was a very momentous day for those 13 families...and the many people that were...so badly injured on that fateful day in Afghanistan.”

Sharif, in a lengthy post on X, sought to capitalise on cooperation with the US to capture the IS-KP leader. He thanked Trump for “acknowledging and appreciating Pakistan’s role and support in counter terrorism efforts across the region”.

Sharifullah, an Afghan national, was “apprehended in a successful operation conducted in Pakistan-Afghan border region”, Sharif said. He claimed Pakistan has “always played a critical role in counter terrorism efforts aimed at denying safe havens to terrorists and militant groups the space to operate against any other country”.

Sharif added, “We will continue to partner closely with the United States in securing regional peace and stability.”

The Khorasan Diary, a portal that closely tracks activities of terror groups, quoted unnamed Pakistani officials as saying that Sharifullah was arrested “on a tip-off” from the CIA during “an ISI supported operation” in the border areas of southwest Balochistan. This signalled “renewed cooperation on the counter-terrorism front” by Pakistan and the US, the report said.

FBI director Kash Patel said in a post on X that Sharifullah had been extradited to the US. “One step closer to justice for these American heroes and their families,” he said. CIA director John Ratcliffe told Fox Business that Sharifullah arrived in Washington on Tuesday night.

More details on the operation were provided by Cliff Sims, an informal adviser to Ratcliffe. “Trump’s CIA provided the Pakistanis with intelligence that led to the capture of the mastermind” of the bombing at the Kabul airport, Sims said on X.

Sims said one of Trump’s first orders to the CIA was to prioritise the capture of those responsible for the attack in Kabul. “On his second day in office, Ratcliffe raised the issue during his first call with the Pakistani spy chief and reiterated it during their meeting at the Munich security conference,” Sims said, referring to ISI chief Lt Gen Asim Malik.