world news

US, world in 'struggle between democracy and autocracy': Joe Biden

"We're living at an inflection point in history, both at home and abroad. We're engaged anew in a struggle between democracy and autocracy," Biden said in his speech commemorating Capitol violence.
US President Joe Biden. (Bloomberg)
Published on Jan 06, 2022 08:38 PM IST
AFP

President Joe Biden said Thursday that the United States and the rest of the world were locked in a battle between democracy and authoritarianism, in a speech marking one year since the assault on the US Capitol.

"We're living at an inflection point in history, both at home and abroad. We're engaged anew in a struggle between democracy and autocracy," he said.

"I will allow no one to place a dagger at the throat of democracy," Biden said at the Capitol. "I will stand in this breach. I will defend this nation."

Topics
joe biden capitol
