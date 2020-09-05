e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Vaccine developer Moderna could slow Covid-19 trials to add at-risk minorities

Vaccine developer Moderna could slow Covid-19 trials to add at-risk minorities

The drug developer aims to recruit 30,000 healthy volunteers and said it expected enrollment in the late-stage study, which began in late-July, to be completed in September.

world Updated: Sep 05, 2020 06:32 IST
Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Reuters
Shares of Moderna, one of the few companies in the final stages of developing a safe and effective Covid-19 vaccine, closed down about 3.5%.
Shares of Moderna, one of the few companies in the final stages of developing a safe and effective Covid-19 vaccine, closed down about 3.5%.(AP)
         

Moderna Inc has been asking sites that are conducting clinical trials of its experimental coronavirus vaccine to focus on enrolling at-risk minorities, even if that slows down the trial speed, the company said on Friday.

Shares of Moderna, one of the few companies in the final stages of developing a safe and effective Covid-19 vaccine, closed down about 3.5%.

The company said it has enrolled 21,411 participants in the study so far. It had 17,000 participants as of last week, with 24% from communities of color.

The drug developer aims to recruit 30,000 healthy volunteers and said it expected enrollment in the late-stage study, which began in late-July, to be completed in September.

A growing body of evidence has shown that long-standing health and social inequities have resulted in increased risk of infection and death from Covid-19 among communities of color.

Nearly a fifth of 11,000 people enrolled so far in a 30,000-volunteer U.S. trial testing a Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer and German partner BioNTech are Black or Latino, groups among the hardest hit by the coronavirus, a top Pfizer executive told Reuters last month.

tags
top news
At SCO meet, Rajnath Singh tells China to restore status quo at LAC
At SCO meet, Rajnath Singh tells China to restore status quo at LAC
In message to China, India cautions against aggression
In message to China, India cautions against aggression
Very nasty situation along India-China border: Donald Trump
Very nasty situation along India-China border: Donald Trump
Trump says he wants to give leftover $300 billion to taxpayers
Trump says he wants to give leftover $300 billion to taxpayers
How SC judgment has led to more measures against Prashant Bhushan
How SC judgment has led to more measures against Prashant Bhushan
Would never go to court against Barca: Messi confirms staying at Barcelona
Would never go to court against Barca: Messi confirms staying at Barcelona
‘Can’t be business as usual with China,’ says foreign secretary Shringla
‘Can’t be business as usual with China,’ says foreign secretary Shringla
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In