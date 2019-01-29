Video shows Chinese man being converted to Islam by Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s minister

The video of a Chinese national being converted to Islam by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) minister Amjad Ali has taken the internet by storm in the country. PTI is the ruling party of Pakistan to which Prime Minister Imran Khan belongs.

The Chinese man, who now goes by the name of Abdullah, can be seen reciting the ‘Kalima’ after Ali in the video, which has been released by PTI’s media cell in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

“Congratulations, you are a Muslim. Your name is Abdullah,” Ali, who is Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s minister for mines and minerals, tells Abdullah in the video after the recitation.

Ali first met the Chinese national in Guangzhou, when he had gone to visit the tomb of Sa’ad bin Abi Waqas, according to The Express Tribune. “He captured a few pictures with us and later we started talking. He was impressed and immediately asked us to convert him to Islam,” the PTI minister remarked.

Following the meeting, Abdullah reportedly travelled to Pakistan to learn the teachings of Islam.

First Published: Jan 29, 2019 19:32 IST