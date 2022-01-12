Voting rights in US: Joe Biden bats for change in Senate rules

Declaring that the very basis and future of American democracy and its global reputation was at stake, the US President Joe Biden made his most forceful push yet for the passage of two laws related to voting rights, and threw his weight behind changing Senate rules to overcome opposition by the Republicans.

Speaking in Atlanta on Tuesday, soon after meeting Martin Luther King Jr’s family, in the presence of vice-president Kamala Harris, voting rights advocates and prominent Black leaders of the Democratic Party, Biden said that the “the right to vote and to have that vote counted is democracy’s threshold liberty”.

Arguably the most contentious political issue in American politics at the moment, the debate on voting rights relates to who gets to vote, how, where, who counts the votes, and who certifies the election. The dispute between Republicans and Democrats on all these questions has intensified over the past decade.

Joe Biden said that in response to the hard work that was done to enhance voter registration, expand voter access, and deepen civil rights, the Republicans have chosen “wrong way, the undemocratic way”. “To them, too many people voting in a democracy is a problem. So they’re putting up obstacles.”

He then cited specific examples of steps taken by Republicans to restrict voter access - by seeking to make it harder to vote by mail; limiting the number of drop boxes where one could drop your ballots off and reducing the number of hours one could do so; restricting provision of food and water to those standing in voting queues on election day (as a Georgia law does); making it easier to remove election officials who had abided by the law in 2020 and appoint partisan cronies to influence the counting and certification process.

“Last year alone, 19 states not proposed but enacted 34 laws attacking voting rights…Jim Crow 2.0 is about two insidious things: voter suppression and election subversion. It’s no longer about who gets to vote; it’s about making it harder to vote. It’s about who gets to count the vote and whether your vote counts at all,” Joe Biden added.

Claiming that the goal of the “former president” - Biden does not refer to Donald Trump by name - and his allies were to “disenfranchise” anyone who voted against them, he said, “The facts won’t matter; your vote won’t matter. That’s the kind of power you see in totalitarian states, not in democracies.”

The US president said that the world was watching, and cited the example of a G-7 meeting where, in response to his claim that America was back, allies asked him, “For how long?” “As someone who’s worked in foreign policy my whole life, I never thought I would ever hear our allies say something like that.”

It was in this backdrop that Joe Biden made a pitch to the Congress to pass the Freedom to Vote Act - which, he claimed, would ensure full access to voting by mail, enough drop boxes during enough hours, provision of food and water to people waiting in line, protection of non-partisan election officials from intimidation and interference, get dark money out of politics, create fairer district maps and ending partisan gerrymandering - and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. The latter would restore federal supervision over changes in election laws in states with a history of racial discrimination, a key provision of the Voting Rights Act which was struck down by the Supreme Court in 2013.

The Senate is split equally, with 50 Democrats and 50 Republicans. With vice-president Kamala Harris’s tie-breaking vote, the Democrats have a simple majority, on paper to push through the two laws. But the Senate’s tradition of filibuster effectively makes it contingent on Democrats to have 60 votes to be able to pass the legislation. It is this clause that Biden argued against in Atlanta for the first time.

“The United States Senate - designed to be the world’s greatest deliberative body - has been rendered a shell of its former self. It gives me no satisfaction in saying that, as an institutionalist, as a man who was honoured to serve in the Senate. The threat to our democracy is so grave that we must find a way to pass these voting rights bills, debate them and vote. Let the majority prevail. And if that bare minimum is blocked, we have no option but to change the Senate rules, including getting rid of the filibuster for this.”

The next act in US’s saga over voting rights will now play out back in Washington DC, where the Democrats hope to push for a change in Senate rules on January 17 - the birth anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.