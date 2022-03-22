Wallets, IDs but no survivors found in China Eastern crash

More than a day after the crash of the China Eastern Airlines flight in south China, hopes of finding any survivors from the 132 people who were on board the aircraft have faded.

“No survivors of the MU5735 have been found as of 9pm Tuesday, 30 hours after the accident,” an investigation team from the State Council, China’s cabinet, said Tuesday evening.

The Boeing 737-800 (MU5735) flying from Kunming in southwest China to the southern Guangzhou city crashed on Monday afternoon in the Guangxi region, the first passenger jetliner crash in the country since 2010. So far, investigators have not been able to figure out the reason behind the accident.

Emergency workers found the wreckage of the jet strewn across mountain slopes charred by fire after the crash.

Among the debris, rescue workers found burnt remains of identity cards, purses, mobile phones, and wallets, state media reported, but no survivors. Poignantly, a half-burnt piece of paper with poetry written in Chinese about peace was found among the recovered belongings.

Emergency workers continued to comb the heavily forested areas of southern China’s Guangxi region for survivors until late on Tuesday. Beijing has yet to confirm the casualty figures.

“Wreckage of the plane was found at the scene, but up until now, none of those aboard the plane with whom contact was lost have been found,” state broadcaster CCTV said Tuesday morning, more than 18 hours after the crash.

Two senior Communist Party of China (CPC) leaders — Liu He, a member of the political bureau of the CPC central committee, and Wang Yong, state councillor and vice premier of the State Council — reached the crash site on Tuesday to coordinate the search and rescue operation, and direct an investigation into the accident, according to Chinese state media reports.

The State Council said in a statement that it would assign officials to deal with the accident as a priority, identify the cause as soon as possible, and strengthen the investigation of safety hazards in the civil aviation sector to ensure the safety of operations and people’s lives.

Chinese state media reported that there is little chance of survival for those aboard since “flight data showed the plane lost its radar information two minutes after it suddenly descended from a cruising altitude of around 8,869 metres”.

A video circulating online on Tuesday was said to show the plane in steep vertical descent before it hit the ground, but it could not be independently verified.

“In terms of the casualties, the situation appears grim, and the possibility of all on board perishing cannot be ruled out. Moreover, search and rescue is difficult due to the terrain around the crash site, while the impact of wildfires will present a high risk to anyone who managed to survive the crash,” Wang Yanan, chief editor of Beijing-based Aerospace Knowledge, told Global Times.

This is the first air crash in China since a fatal accident in Yichun, northeast China’s Heilongjiang province, in 2010 when a plane hit the ground short of the runway, killing 44 people.

The Global Times report said that Monday’s crash ended a record of 4,227 safe flight days in the history of civil aviation worldwide.

“As a swift reaction to Monday’s accident, airlines beefed up flight safety, following the Civil Aviation Administration of China’s (CAAC) order to strengthen aviation safety measures including stronger leadership in safety work, enhanced risk prevention and control, strictly enforcing regulations and operational standards, and fulfilling safety supervision responsibilities,” the newspaper reported.

The CAAC ordered the industry to carry out a two-week industry safety inspection.

China Eastern Airlines, one of the three state carriers in the country, is said to have grounded all Boeing 737-800 aircraft following the mishap.

Meanwhile, the incident could set back the US company’s efforts to regain ground in the world’s biggest aircraft market and deliver more than 140 Boeing 737 Max jets already constructed for Chinese customers.

The Boeing 737 Max was grounded by regulators following the crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia. They were blamed on a computer system that pushed the nose downward in flight and couldn’t be overridden by pilots. Airlines were allowed to resume using the 737 Max after Boeing redesigned the system in a process overseen by regulators from the United States, Europe, China and the Middle East.

“The 737-800 that crashed on Monday does not have the equipment that led to the 737 Max crashes more than three years ago, but that may not make a difference to Chinese passengers and a national regulator known for scrupulous safety requirements,” Reuters reported.

