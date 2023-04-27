Watch: South Korean President sings at White House. Joe Biden's response is…

Well, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol can sing! Proof? At the end of a dinner at the White House, Yoon Suk Yeol took the mic and sang the first stanzas of the song ‘American pie’, in English, leaving US President Joe Biden astounded.

South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol looks at a guitar.(AP)

Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, President Yoon and his wife, Kim Keon Hee, moved from the East Room to the State Dining Room for the entertainment part of the evening where Broadway stars Norm Lewis, Lea Salonga and Jessica Vosk sang pieces, including selections from "Les Miserables" and "Funny Girl".

When the singers finished, Joe Biden and Yoon Suk Yeol took the stage.

"Something touched me deep inside, the day the music died," he sang prompting a standing ovation and a loud applause from the audience and the singers, who were still on stage.

Joe Biden told Yoon Suk Yeol that he had "no damn idea" he could sing, and then presented him with a guitar signed by Don McLean, the writer of the song.

