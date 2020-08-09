e-paper
WEF aims to make decision on Davos 2021 meeting in September

WEF aims to make decision on Davos 2021 meeting in September

With the coronavirus pandemic ravaging economies and making intercontinental travel nearly impossible, the Geneva-based organization announced in June it still planned to hold some form of gathering of business and financial titans in Davos in January.

world Updated: Aug 09, 2020 17:15 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Arpan Rai
Bloomberg | Posted by Arpan Rai
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva attends a news conference ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva attends a news conference ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.(REUTERS)
         

The World Economic Forum is aiming to make a decision in September on holding its annual meeting in Davos in 2021 and has revised contracts with local hotels that usually house participants, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified.

With the coronavirus pandemic ravaging economies and making intercontinental travel nearly impossible, the Geneva-based organization announced in June it still planned to hold some form of gathering of business and financial titans in Davos in January. It would be a twin summit, with some delegates in Switzerland and others joining virtually from more than 400 hubs around the world, it said at the time.

Newspaper Sonntagszeitung also reported that a decision might be taken in September, with various options under consideration.

