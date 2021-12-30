'We're sorry': Santander sends £130 million to customers in Christmas Day error

Santander, one of the leading financial institutions in the United Kingdom, is attempting to recover £130 million which were accidentally transferred to thousands of individuals in a Christmas Day blunder, Daily Mail reported. The payments were duplicated in bank accounts due to a “technical issue”, a bank spokeswoman said.

Around 75,000 individuals and companies received the money for a second time from around 2,000 accounts with Santander on December 25. These individuals and businesses had already received a one-off payment.

The second payment was made directly from the bank’s own reserves.

The accounts where the money has been sent are from various other banks like HSBC, NatWest etc which has made the recovery extremely difficult.

These banks told the Daily Mail that they fear some of the recipients have already spent the money.

Pay UK, which runs the main payment systems in the UK, is discussing the issue with Santander. The bank, meanwhile, is desperately trying to recover the amount and is communicating with other banks or directly with recipients of the cash.

“We're sorry that due to a technical issue some payments from our corporate clients were incorrectly duplicated on the recipients' accounts,” the bank's spokeswoman said.

“The duplicated payments were the result of a scheduling issue, which we quickly identified and rectified. The recipients and purpose of payment will have varied among clients but could have included wages or supplier payments,” she added.

This is not the first time that Santander is in the middle of a controversy. In May this year, the bank was forced to issue an apology after a technical glitch prevented its customers from making payments for almost an entire day.

In August, thousands of customers were unable to access their online accounts due to another issue.

Santander has 14 million customers and 400 physical branches in the UK.