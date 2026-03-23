Westerners are fleeing their countries in record numbers

Governments do a poor job of tracking emigrants. For years Britain had no exit checks, meaning someone could leave and no one would know. America lacks a comprehensive exit system. Its statisticians rely on a mixture of tax data, surveys and indirect methods to infer how many people have left.

After stepping down as New Zealand’s prime minister in 2023, Jacinda Ardern took up a role at Harvard University. Now she is based in Sydney. Ms Ardern’s decision to live abroad has struck a nerve with Kiwis, who were already worried about high levels of emigration. Anxiety over the former prime minister’s living arrangements hints at a wider trend across the West. Politicians focus on how many people migrate to their country. Less noticed is that people are leaving in record numbers. The rise of the “expat economy” will have profound consequences.

Over time, though, the quality of data has improved, allowing The Economist to produce the first comprehensive measure of gross emigration from Western countries (defined as where somebody stops being a resident). We looked at data from 31 countries, including Australia, Britain, Canada, France and Germany (but not America, where estimates remain too unreliable to include). We track the comings and goings of people leaving on a permanent or semi-permanent basis (thereby excluding tourists and people on business trips). According to our best estimate, roughly 4m people emigrated from those places in 2024, about 20% more than just before the pandemic (see chart).

Greek emigration has fallen sharply from its level in the mid-2010s, as that country’s economy has gone from being among Europe’s laggards to being one of its star performers. But most places saw big increases. In the third quarter of 2025 the number of departures from Canada was 34% higher than six years before. New Zealand’s emigration in 2025 was 29% higher than in 2019. In Sweden it was more than 60% higher. A recent update from Italy’s official statistics office noted a “boom in emigration to foreign countries”. Iceland’s office recently reported the highest level of emigration on record. A recent report from the Brookings Institution, a think-tank, estimates that as many as 3m people left America in 2025, up from 2m in 2021. Private-sector data suggest that, for the first time in years, more American tech workers are moving to Europe than vice-versa.

The surge in emigration is, in part, the unwinding of a huge immigration boom in 2022 and 2023. In those years Western countries admitted extraordinary numbers of newcomers, many of whom never intended to stay permanently. Students graduate. Temporary workers go home. Some people who had planned to stay permanently decide against it. Efforts by Donald Trump’s administration to deport people may provoke up to 1m to leave in 2026, the Brookings data suggest, in addition to the 2m or so that would normally be expected. All these people show up as emigrants too.

Higher churn among foreigners is not the whole story, however. An expat economy is genuinely emerging. In Ireland, departures of citizens are up by 29% compared with 2019. In New Zealand they are up by 74%. According to recent official data, emigration of British nationals is also edging up. But these estimates are notoriously unreliable, and our analysis of oecd data finds no surge in the number of British-born people living abroad. That same analysis does, however, find a sharp increase in expat Americans. From 2019 to 2024 their numbers rose by 11%. There is even thinner evidence of the type of people who become expats. Yet data from a recent official study in New Zealand suggests that people with at least an undergraduate degree are at least twice as likely to emigrate in their 20s.

Some Western expats live it up in non-Western countries such as the United Arab Emirates. The outbreak of war in the Middle East may change that. But even before the trouble started, most moved to another Western country. Our estimates suggest that since 2019 the number of Western-born people living in another Western country has grown by about 2m. America has taken more than 40% of that increase, in part because ambitious Europeans have gone there to make their AI fortunes. The Netherlands has taken an outsize share relative to its population. British data are too poor to analyse properly. Yet if the Hampstead scene is anything to go by, the country is now full of North American celebrities. Ryan Gosling buying bread! Rami Malek on a Lime bike!

Three factors explain the rise of the expat economy. First, the pandemic normalised the idea of geographical arbitrage. Once firms accepted that an employee could work effectively from a kitchen table three hours away, it became easier to imagine one working even farther afield. American multinationals in sectors such as management, scientific and technical consulting now employ 36% more people abroad than they did in 2019.

Taxes are the second factor. In recent years many Western governments have implemented “Robin Hood” tax policies that take an ever larger share of rich people’s incomes. In Britain, the top 1% pay an effective income-tax rate of about 40%, up from less than 35% in the 2000s. In America, the overall effective tax rate on the top 1%, including federal, state and local taxes as well as corporate tax, is close to historical highs. Especially for people who do not expect to remain high earners over many years, it makes sense to live temporarily in a place where taxes are lower.

Third, politics play a role. Many of the Americans who waltz around Hampstead dislike Mr Trump. Many of the Britons who have moved to Dubai detest “Keir Starmer’s socialist Britain”. Conservative Canadians, now living through their 11th year of centre-left Liberal rule, are looking elsewhere. All these different examples, though, are a subset of a broader process—the growing sense among Westerners of all political persuasions that politics is broken. A range of surveys show declining faith in democracy. A paper published last year by Assaf Razin of Tel Aviv University, using oecd data, finds convincing evidence that “democratic decline tends to increase emigration”.

Sending countries can suffer. When a state invests in educating young people only to lose them, it forfeits future tax revenues. The fiscal hit is especially acute in smaller economies with ageing populations. In parts of eastern Europe, sustained emigration has strained public finances. Emigration may also have political effects. A paper by Daniel Auer of the Collegio Carlo Alberto in Turin and Max Schaub of the University of Hamburg focuses on central and eastern Europe. It suggests that emigrants are more liberal than those who stay behind. Their exit “went along with a deterioration of democracy in their home countries”, the authors find.

Yet for every country losing a clever, open-minded person, another country gains. Over the past decade the number of Americans living in Germany has risen by over 60%. Germans have replaced many of the departing Kiwis, with their numbers 50% higher than in the mid-2000s. If those people are able to earn higher salaries than before or enjoy their life more, the world may be better off overall. In addition, a country losing an expat does not necessarily lose them for ever.

In New Zealand, around 40% of those born in the country who emigrate come back. Returning emigrants bring savings, business ideas, professional networks and skills acquired abroad. Even those who do not return can form part of a global diaspora. Perhaps that is what Ms Ardern has in mind. In an age of nationalist rhetoric, the movement of its own people is making the West more interconnected than ever.