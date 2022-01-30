What is MERS-CoV, first identified in 2012, which has a link with NeoCov?

With Wuhan scientists alerting the world about the NeoCov virus which has been reported among bats in South Africa, a fresh apprehension was born. But scientists have assured that NeoCov should not be a cause of concern as it can't infect humans in its present form. NeoCov is also not a variant of SARS-Cov-2 and has been linked to MERS, an old coronavirus -- not the one which is driving the pandemic in the past two years.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here is all you need to know about MERS:

1. The full form of MERS is Middle East respiratory syndrome. It was first identified in Saudi Arabia in 2012.

2. It is also a coronavirus. Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that can cause from common cold to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). SARS-CoV outbreak was reported in 2002 which was quickly contained. SARS-CoV-2 was first reported in Wuhan in December 2019, and then the pandemic began.

NeoCov: What WHO says on this new coronavirus variant found among bats in Wuhan

3. After MERS was first identified in 2012, 27 countries reported MERS cases, including Algeria, Austria, Bahrain, China, Egypt, France, Germany, Greece, Islamic Republic of Iran, Italy, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Oman, Philippines, Qatar, Republic of Korea, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and Yemen.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4. MERS is a zootonic virus which means it can transmit between animals and people. Dromedary camels were the major host of the virus at that time. According to WHO information, people in Saudi Arabia mostly got infected through unprotected contact with infected dromedary camels.

5. MERS had symptoms like fever, cough, shortness of breath etc.

MERS has come into discussion in the last few days as scientists have said that this NeoCov is a close relative of this MERS.