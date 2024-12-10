What is the ‘Prince William effect’? Everybody is going into a spiral

Since marrying into the British monarchy in 2011, Kate Middleton has been widely recognized as a global fashion icon. Known for her impeccable style, the Princess of Wales often sparks a frenzy with her wardrobe choices, leading to a phenomenon dubbed “the Kate effect.” Since marrying into the British monarchy, Kate Middleton has become a global fashion icon, sparking the 'Kate effect' which boosts the UK fashion industry by £1 million annually. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)(AP)

Amidst Kate’s sartorial influence, her husband, Prince William, now appears to be carving out his own path in the world of style and spreading “the William effect.”

People are asking, ‘Make me look like’ Prince of Wales

This summer, the 42-year-old future monarch debuted a rugged new look, showing off a fuller beard. Though he briefly shaved it off after initial backlash from his daughter, Princess Charlotte, he quickly grew it back. “Charlotte didn’t like it the first time,” William shared during a recent event in Cape Town, as People Magazine reported. “I got floods of tears, so I had to shave it off. Then I grew it back… and convinced her it was going to be okay.”

Notably, following “the William effect,” men are increasingly seeking beard transplants to emulate the Prince’s look, per Murat Alsac, co-founder of Istanbul's EsteNove clinic.

“People are bringing in pictures of Prince William on their phones and saying, ‘Make me look like that,’” Alsac told Express, noting a 200% increase in beard transplant procedures.

What is the ‘Kate effect’?

Just like Williams' chivalric charm, the “Kate effect” is more than just a buzzword; it has a tangible economic impact, reportedly boosting the UK fashion industry by an estimated £1 million annually. Like her moments include wearing the Reiss ‘Nanette’ dress during her first royal tour, which sold out within minutes and still fetches double its original price on resale sites.

Similarly, when the Princess of Wales sported Alicia Camilla Elphick pumps at a charity polo match in 2022, the designer revealed, “The phones didn’t stop ringing all day,” as the shoes flew off the shelves.