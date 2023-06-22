What's it like inside the lost Titan submersible: No seats, one toilet and no windows, ‘you are in a cigar-like tube’

The harrowing experience of the passengers aboard the 22-foot long Titan, which has gone missing for over the nearly four days, can only be compared to chilling scenes from a deep-sea horror movie or the stuff of worst nightmares.

TOPSHOT - This undated image courtesy of OceanGate Expeditions, shows their Titan submersible launching from a platform.(AFP)

With no food or water for over 3 days passengers are now running out of oxygen. An excursion that was supposed to last for only 8 hours has now stretched to over 80 hours. With rescuers working against time, underwater challenges, bad weather and area as large as twice the size of Connecticut hope is soon fading.

According to experts, the optimal outcome is discovering the Titan floating on the ocean's surface. The vessel is fitted with safety mechanisms designed to propel it to the surface in an emergency, even if its occupants are unconscious.

So as the world prays for the five passengers to return to safety let's take a look inside the lost submersible.

Imagine sitting inside a 22 foot long cubicle that is 9 feet wide and 8 feet tall. With barely any place to walk or sit comfortably the passengers are huddled up together in an 8 hour long journey. The descent from the surface to the Titanic typically takes three hours during which the lights are dimmed and the passengers can witness the underwater activity through a porthole.

Yes! there are no windows inside the submersible which is expected to emit a safety ping every 15 minutes to be monitored by the above-water crew. The vessel and surface crew can also communicate via short text messages. The ship lacks on-board navigation system and it's the support ship, which monitors the position of Titan relative to its target, sends text messages to the sub, providing distances and directions.

There is no space for seats and the passengers sit cross legged on the floor. There is one toilet inside the small vehicle but reports suggest it has never been used.

A CBS News feature, stated that all passengers who enter the Titan sign a waiver confirming their knowledge that it is an "experimental" vessel “that has not been approved or certified by any regulatory body, and could result in physical injury, disability, emotional trauma or death.”

Oisin Fanning, who made two deep-sea dives on the Titan last summer told The National the craft has blankets and other devices on board to remove carbon dioxide from the air to give passengers longer if they need rescuing.

“You can actually see the oxygen levels go up as they are applied. The blankets wrap around you and at the same time as keeping you warm get rid of the carbon dioxide just as an added bonus.” he further stated.

Speaking to The New York Times he claimed, “It is not comfortable, you’re in a cigar-like tube, and you’re just sitting on the floor,” taking turns looking out of a small porthole.

