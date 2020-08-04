e-paper
Home / World News / White House says U.S. tracking explosion in Beirut closely

White House says U.S. tracking explosion in Beirut closely

world Updated: Aug 04, 2020 23:13 IST
Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh
Washington
A smoke from a massive explosion is seen in in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. (AP photo)
         

The Trump administration is closely tracking the deadly explosion in Beirut, White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany told a news briefing on Tuesday, but she offered no details about the causes of the blast.

Witnesses and security sources in Beirut said the huge explosion near the center of Beirut killed at least 10 people and sent shockwaves across the Lebanese capital.

