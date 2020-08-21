e-paper
Aug 21, 2020-Friday
WHO chief brands corruption around Covid-19 safety gear ‘murder’

“If health workers work without PPE (personal protective equipment) they are risking their lives, and that also risks the lives of the people they serve,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters.

world Updated: Aug 21, 2020 22:35 IST
Agence France-Presse| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Geneva
Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. (Reuters file photo)
         

Corruption around medical safety gear is tantamount to “murder”, by depriving health workers treating COVID-19 patients of the protection they need, the World Health Organization chief said Friday.

Also read: WHO hopes Covid-19 can be over in two years, chief Tedros says

“If health workers work without PPE (personal protective equipment) they are risking their lives, and that also risks the lives of the people they serve,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters.

“It is criminal and it is a murder. And it has to stop.”

