Why the laws of war are widely ignored

International courts have never been busier. Conflicts are more common than at any point since 1945. Ever more civilians are being bombed, starved and raped by men with guns. These are the curses that the laws of war were invented to prevent, and that international courts are meant to punish and deter.

The International Criminal Court (ICC), which prosecutes people for the vilest offences, such as crimes against humanity, is investigating a dozen conflicts and has issued arrest warrants for 30 big-time defendants who are still at large. The International Court of Justice (ICJ), which settles disputes between countries, is ordering mighty armies to stop fighting.

But not with much success. The fugitives on the ICC’s most-wanted list include Vladimir Putin, Russia’s president, and Binyamin Netanyahu, Israel’s prime minister, neither of whom will be arrested any time soon. The wars the ICJ has loftily ordered to cease include Mr Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and Mr Netanyahu’s assault on Gaza, both of which are still blazing.

Many supporters of global rules are in despair. “I cannot remember a time when I was more concerned about the state of international humanitarian law,” says Michael Schmitt, a law professor at the University of Reading and former American Air Force officer. “And I go back a ways.”

Granted, some areas of international law are working fine. Nearly all countries honour treaties on the allocation of radio frequencies and satellite orbits, just as nearly all motorists drive on the correct side of the road. Everyone understands that a free-for-all would hurt everyone.

But when it comes to humanitarian law, there is no consensus. The high-minded principles that led the League of Nations to set up the first world court, in the hope that “law and justice” would trump “diplomatic expediency”, are clashing with the hard reality of geopolitics. At the same time, ambitious judges are overreaching and cynical actors are using the global courts to wage lawfare, undermining their institutional authority and even the concept of a rules-based order. In short, when people complain that the laws of war are often ignored, they are right.

There are several reasons for this. International law is seldom as clear or certain as the domestic sort. There is no global parliament to pass rules that reflect the will of 8bn people. Nor is there a globocop to enforce them. Instead, international law has always been about finding a balance between universal values (to the extent that the world can agree on them) and national interests (more often defined by rulers than the ruled). Enforcement relies largely on countries consenting to be bound by the treaties they have signed.

Only one body, the UN Security Council, can authorise force to uphold international law. But it is constrained by the veto power of its five permanent members (America, Britain, China, France and Russia). It was set up in 1945 to give the UN the teeth that the League of Nations lacked. America’s president, Franklin Roosevelt, believed the world needed four policemen (France was an afterthought). These powers argued that any decision to use force would be political, and that since they would probably have to provide the troops, it should not be made without their consent. Smaller powers, such as Australia and New Zealand, complained that this was unfair. They were given a choice: a UN with a veto or no UN at all.

Thus, geopolitics is baked into international law. This may explain why early efforts to frame it tended to be modest. Hugo Grotius, a 17th-century Dutchman who codified some of the first laws of war, noted that countries could breach them with impunity. So he stuck to rules that combatants would comply with out of self-interest, such as “no killing of prisoners”. The early Hague conventions were not about bleeding hearts trying to impose unwanted rules on armies, but about men intimately familiar with war agreeing to constraints that balanced military necessity with mercy.

These laws were written with state-on-state wars in mind, in which soldiers would all wear uniforms and follow the same rules. However, most modern wars involve militias that fight in civilian garb and then blend back into the population. This makes it hard for armies to honour the most basic law of war: that they differentiate between civilians and soldiers.

Great powers have always resisted rules that might cramp their battle plans. Even after the second world war, with memories of Dresden and Nagasaki still fresh, efforts to ban indiscriminate area bombing or nuclear bombs were not included in the 1949 Geneva conventions.

Judges on the first world court were careful to avoid overstepping their powers. (Oda Yorozu, one of the first, thought the very idea of world peace was an impractical dream.) In 1923 the League of Nations asked for an advisory opinion on a border dispute between Finland and Russia, which was not a member of the league or the court. The court refused, saying that disputes between countries could be adjudicated only with the consent of both.

Today, much of that caution has been abandoned, as a result of two trends. Liberals have overreached in their desire to create a kinder world, by trying to write one into existence. And many international judges see themselves not as careful interpreters of treaties, but as bold champions of human rights and underdogs.

From the 1960s several new laws and treaties were drafted or updated. Some created “rights” that were impossible to guarantee. According to the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, for example, people have a right to “the continuous improvement” of living conditions, which implies that recessions are illegal. In the 1990s, when the collapse of the Soviet Union sparked an explosion of liberal optimism, idealists ran far ahead of the real politics of power.

The ICC, established in 2002, aimed to end impunity for the most serious crimes. However, many powerful countries, including America, China, India, Israel, Russia and Turkey, simply refused to join the court—or actively opposed it.

In other cases where the law has run ahead of what governments will accept, they have been allowed to add opt-outs to treaties. The 1977 additional protocols to the Geneva conventions aimed to ban area bombing of cities. America refused to ratify these. Britain did so, but with a legal “reservation” retaining the right to drop atom bombs and to carry out reprisal attacks on enemy civilians if British ones were indiscriminately attacked.

Globocop-out

The spread of opt-outs has undermined humanitarian law, by formalising rules for thee but not me. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) was one of several countries that signed the Genocide Convention of 1948 on the condition that it would apply only to others. (It was allowed to opt out of the ICJ’s automatic jurisdiction.) The hypocrisy of this was made clear this year when the court threw out an urgent request by Sudan to order the UAE to stop supporting a genocidal militia in Darfur.

Another problem has been the growing use of lawfare. This is when countries or groups try to use international courts to score vexatious political points. South Africa was accused of this when it rushed to file a genocide case against Israel, only weeks after Hamas massacred hundreds of Israeli civilians on October 7th 2023. The UN has repeatedly asked the ICJ to give advisory opinions on areas outside its competence, such as climate change. “These all reflect a failure of diplomacy, a failure of other international political institutions to resolve disputes,” says Michael Becker of Trinity College, Dublin.

Lawfare often asks judges to answer questions that are in essence political (such as how much to spend on mitigating climate change) or diplomatic (when and how to stop a war). Some people even expect them to end today’s horrors now, when all they can do is slowly gather and weigh evidence to reach verdicts that might, perhaps, deter future horrors. This puts the court in a position where it risks looking either partisan or impotent. “When courts get into high politics there is a clash between the law and power, and the law often gets relegated,” says Yuval Shany of Hebrew University in Jerusalem.

More dangerous still is when judges try to create new law. All courts, domestic and international, must walk the line between exceeding their authority and “being so deferential as to be useless”, says Mr Becker. But for international courts, which have fewer mechanisms for accountability than domestic ones, the risks are greater.

When drafting the Rome statute, which established the ICC, negotiators tried to find a balance between respecting immunity for heads of state or government, a long-standing principle of international law, and ending impunity for tyrants. The awkward compromise they reached was that signatories must waive immunity for their own leaders (and therefore hand them over if the ICC indicts them), but respect the immunity of leaders of countries that refuse to sign.

In 2019 the court flagrantly broke its own rule. Jordan had failed to arrest Omar al-Bashir, Sudan’s president. The ICC ruled that its members should arrest the blood-drenched despot, despite his immunity. “The court was the author of its own misfortune,” says Roger O’Keefe of Bocconi University. “Not only in its actual judgments, but in its triumphalism that it was part of an inexorable movement towards a higher realm of the rule of justice.”

The judgment was “very dangerous and unwise”, wrote Dapo Akande of Oxford University, Britain’s candidate for a seat on the ICJ. Countries hostile to the court (such as America) grew more so. Even the ICC’s allies grew uncomfortable. After the court issued an arrest warrant for Mr Netanyahu, America imposed sanctions on ICC officials; France, Germany and Italy all cast doubt over whether they would arrest him, citing head-of-government immunity.

Some think global courts can recover their clout by focusing on the core principles that most states have a stake in upholding. The ICC has had some success in prosecuting malefactors without friends on the Security Council, from Congolese warlords to Sahelian jihadists. The ICJ has issued helpful rulings in territorial disputes where both sides agreed to be bound by it. But in a world where more leaders think might makes right and fewer trust international institutions, it is hard to be optimistic. “We’re in a dark place right now,” says Mark Ellis, the head of the International Bar Association. “It’s about ‘how dark it is going to go?’”