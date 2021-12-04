Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Will not let Iran 'slow walk' over nuclear deal, warns United States

"We can't accept a situation in which Iran accelerates its nuclear program and slow walks its nuclear diplomacy," said a senior administration official.
The United States warned Saturday that it would not allow Iran to "slow walk" international negotiations over its nuclear program, a day after heaping blame on Tehran for the stalled process.

The official said the United States was not yet planning to walk away from the talks in Vienna, but that it hoped Iran would return "with a serious attitude."

 

 

Topics
iran united states
