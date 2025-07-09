Without Remedy, Countries With Aging Populations Are Set For Weaker Income Growth, Says OECD

Incomes in rich countries are going to grow much more slowly as populations age over coming decades unless more women, older people and migrants can be persuaded to work, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said Wednesday.

The Paris-based research body said that as a result of lower fertility rates, by 2060 the number of people who are of working age in its 38 members will have declined by 8%, while it will have dropped by more than 30% in over a quarter of those countries.

With people living longer, the ratio of those who are past working age to those between 20 and 64 will likely jump to 52% by 2060 from 31% in 2023. In Italy, Japan, Poland, Spain and South Korea, that ratio will be above 75%. As a result, economic output per head–a key determinant of incomes–will grow at a slower pace, since a smaller slice of the overall population will be working.

“The impact of ageing populations threatens the very engine of economic growth, which depends on human resources to produce output,” said Stefano Scarpetta, the OECD’s director for employment. “The economy has entered a new era, where the challenge shifts from a shortage of jobs to a shortage of workers.”

The OECD estimates that gross domestic product per capita–a measure of output per person–will increase at an annual average rate of just 0.6% in the years to 2060, down from 1% in the decade leading up to 2020.

The U.S. and Ireland are set to be exceptions, with per capita GDP rising at an unchanged pace, while Denmark, France and Portugal will see only modest slowdowns. In the U.S., that is because the share of the population who are available for work has already fallen over recent decades.

The research body said that across its members, that slowdown can be avoided if more women, older people and migrants join the workforce.

It estimated that if all countries were able to keep older people employed for as long as the leading economies, per capita income growth could be lifted by 0.2 percentage points in half of the OECD’s members. Bringing more women into the workforce would have a similar impact, while raising the rate of immigration would also raise income growth, although to a smaller degree.

Cutting back on migration, as the U.S. and some other countries aim to do, would make it more difficult to increase incomes.

“Regular labour migration has been contributing to GDP per capita growth in the United States,” said Stéphane Carcillo, Head of Jobs and Income Division at OECD. “Moving to a zero-migration policy could reduce the growth of GDP per capita by about 0.1 percentage points per year on average between now and 2060.”

A number of governments have offered incentives in an effort to boost fertility, including tax breaks for Hungarian mothers that increase with the number of children.

While they are unlikely to be completely successful, the OECD said it is too late for programs aimed at boosting fertility to have an impact on incomes over the coming quarter of a century.

“It cannot be expected that even best policy practices will revert fertility rates back to replacement levels,” the OECD said. “Even if they could succeed, higher birth rates today will materialize into larger working-age cohorts no earlier than 20-25 years from now.”

The OECD was also skeptical about the potential for artificial intelligence to help offset the decline in the number of workers, arguing that there is no substitute for people.

“Some brush off the demographic challenge as something that will be solved by the boost of artificial intelligence,” said Scarpetta. “While AI can improve productivity, it is by no means a substitute or silver bullet for a lack of human workers.”

The OECD warned that in addition to slowing growth, a failure to extend working lives and recruit more women and migrants would “raise serious fairness issues” as younger workers would have to produce more and pay higher taxes to maintain living standards for older cohorts.

Write to Paul Hannon at paul.hannon@wsj.com