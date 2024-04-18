‘Won't hesitate to make Israel regret its actions’: Iran's FM tells UN Security Council

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Thursday warned that Tehran would make Israel "regret" any attack on his country in response to the Islamic republic's weekend barrage of missiles and drones. Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian speaks during a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East(AFP)

"In case of any use of force by the Israeli regime and violating our sovereignty, the Islamic Republic of Iran will not hesitate a bit to assert its inherent rights, to give a decisive and proper response to it, to make the regime regret its actions," he told the UN Security Council during a meeting on the Middle East.