New Delhi160C
Saturday, Nov 30, 2024
    World News Live Today December 1, 2024: Russia strikes as Islamist rebels storm Syria's Aleppo, backs President Bashar al-Assad

    By HT News Desk
    Dec 1, 2024 1:36 AM IST
    World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
    Latest news on December 1, 2024: Anti-government fighters drive down a road in Maaret al-Numan in Syria's northwestern Idlib province on November 30, 2024.
    World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 1, 2024 1:36 AM IST

    World News Live : Russia strikes as Islamist rebels storm Syria's Aleppo, backs President Bashar al-Assad

    • A sudden offensive by Islamist rebel forces in Aleppo has reignited attention on the 13-year civil war in the conflicted region devastated by the Gaza war.
    Read the full story here

    Dec 1, 2024 12:45 AM IST

    World News Live : Trump threatens 100% tariff on BRICS countries, which includes India; demands ‘commitment’

    • Donald Trump said that he would require commitments from BRICS nations not to create a new currency as an alternative to the US dollar.
    Read the full story here

    Dec 1, 2024 12:10 AM IST

    World News Live : Hamas releases video of US-Israeli hostage pleading for Donald Trump's help

    • Benjamin Netanyahu said the video was “cruel psychological warfare” and assured Alexander's family that Israel was working tirelessly to bring the hostages home
    Read the full story here

