World News Live Today December 1, 2024: Russia strikes as Islamist rebels storm Syria's Aleppo, backs President Bashar al-Assad
Dec 1, 2024 1:36 AM IST
Latest news on December 1, 2024: Anti-government fighters drive down a road in Maaret al-Numan in Syria's northwestern Idlib province on November 30, 2024.
World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe.
World News Live : Russia strikes as Islamist rebels storm Syria's Aleppo, backs President Bashar al-Assad
- A sudden offensive by Islamist rebel forces in Aleppo has reignited attention on the 13-year civil war in the conflicted region devastated by the Gaza war.
Dec 1, 2024 12:45 AM IST
World News Live : Trump threatens 100% tariff on BRICS countries, which includes India; demands ‘commitment’
- Donald Trump said that he would require commitments from BRICS nations not to create a new currency as an alternative to the US dollar.
Dec 1, 2024 12:10 AM IST
World News Live : Hamas releases video of US-Israeli hostage pleading for Donald Trump's help
- Benjamin Netanyahu said the video was “cruel psychological warfare” and assured Alexander's family that Israel was working tirelessly to bring the hostages home
