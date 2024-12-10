Live
World News Live Today December 10, 2024: KFC, McDonald's ranked worst fast food chains in US: Here's why
A Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) logo is pictured on a sign in North Miami Beach, Florida, U.S. April 6, 2017.
US News Live : KFC, McDonald's ranked worst fast food chains in US: Here's why
- Analysing varying levels of bad food and service, a price-listing website ranked fast food chains in US from the worst to relatively better.
Dec 10, 2024 12:44 AM IST
World News Live : 26-year-old arrested with weapon ‘consistent with’ gun used in UnitedHealthcare CEO's killing
- The man was taken into custody after police got a tip that he had been spotted at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania, said NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch.
