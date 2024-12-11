Live
World News Live Today December 11, 2024: Luigi Mangione allegedly had a ‘written admissions’ of murder, arrest warrant cites
World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues.
Latest news on December 11, 2024: Luigi Mangione, 26, a suspect in the New York City killing of UnitedHealth executive Brian Thompson.
World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe.
US News Live : Luigi Mangione allegedly had a ‘written admissions’ of murder, arrest warrant cites
- 25-year-old Luigi Mangione has been charged with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
Dec 11, 2024 12:45 AM IST
World News Live : Senior Russian official confirms Assad in Russia: NBC
- Assad was transported to Russia "in the most secure way possible" amid the sudden collapse of his regime, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said.
