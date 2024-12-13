Live
World News Live Today December 13, 2024: White House releases national plan to combat Islamophobia before Joe Biden’s term ends
Dec 13, 2024 5:41 AM IST
World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
Latest news on December 13, 2024: The White House unveils its national plan to combat Islamophobia and discrimination against Muslims and Arab Americans. (AFP)
- Officials spent months preparing the anti-Islamophobia plan, which was released on Thursday, just five weeks before President Joe Biden's term ends.
Dec 13, 2024 3:08 AM IST
World News Live : Meghan Markle's response to the ESPN journalist who slid into her DMs was ‘ice cold’
- Ryan Russillo shared his failed attempt to woo Meghan Markle during a 2014 celebrity flag football game.
Dec 13, 2024 2:02 AM IST
US News Live : Will Joe Biden take away Donald Trump's nuclear power? Here's what Democrats are planning
- Democrats urge President Joe Biden to limit his nuclear authority amid concerns over Donald Trump’s potential return to power.
Dec 13, 2024 1:46 AM IST
US News Live : Prince Harry ‘erased’ brother William from Polo doc: Could it be the ‘nail in the coffin’ for Sussexes' Netflix deal?
- Unfortunately, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new Netflix Polo series has already been declared a dud, making their chances of a deal renewal seem bleak.
Dec 13, 2024 1:05 AM IST
World News Live : Kate Middleton is ‘not back to normal,’ but there is still hope, pal claims
- Kate Middleton hosted a Christmas carol service and is easing into royal duties while prioritizing well-being.
Dec 13, 2024 12:34 AM IST
World News Live : Syrian anti-Assad activist and 35 others laid to rest in Damascus after torture
- The bodies of over 30 people were found in a hospital morgue in the Damascus suburb of Harasta, many of them bearing signs of torture.
