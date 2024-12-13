Edit Profile
Friday, Dec 13, 2024
    World News Live Today December 13, 2024: White House releases national plan to combat Islamophobia before Joe Biden’s term ends

    By HT News Desk
    Dec 13, 2024 5:41 AM IST
    World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
    Latest news on December 13, 2024: The White House unveils its national plan to combat Islamophobia and discrimination against Muslims and Arab Americans. (AFP)
    World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 13, 2024 5:41 AM IST

    World News Live : White House releases national plan to combat Islamophobia before Joe Biden’s term ends

    • Officials spent months preparing the anti-Islamophobia plan, which was released on Thursday, just five weeks before President Joe Biden's term ends.
    Read the full story here

    Dec 13, 2024 3:08 AM IST

    World News Live : Meghan Markle's response to the ESPN journalist who slid into her DMs was ‘ice cold’

    • Ryan Russillo shared his failed attempt to woo Meghan Markle during a 2014 celebrity flag football game.
    Read the full story here

    Dec 13, 2024 2:02 AM IST

    US News Live : Will Joe Biden take away Donald Trump's nuclear power? Here's what Democrats are planning

    • Democrats urge President Joe Biden to limit his nuclear authority amid concerns over Donald Trump’s potential return to power.
    Read the full story here

    Dec 13, 2024 1:46 AM IST

    US News Live : Prince Harry ‘erased’ brother William from Polo doc: Could it be the ‘nail in the coffin’ for Sussexes' Netflix deal?

    • Unfortunately, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new Netflix Polo series has already been declared a dud, making their chances of a deal renewal seem bleak.
    Read the full story here

    Dec 13, 2024 1:05 AM IST

    World News Live : Kate Middleton is ‘not back to normal,’ but there is still hope, pal claims

    • Kate Middleton hosted a Christmas carol service and is easing into royal duties while prioritizing well-being.
    Read the full story here

    Dec 13, 2024 12:34 AM IST

    World News Live : Syrian anti-Assad activist and 35 others laid to rest in Damascus after torture

    • The bodies of over 30 people were found in a hospital morgue in the Damascus suburb of Harasta, many of them bearing signs of torture.
    Read the full story here

