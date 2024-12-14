Edit Profile
    World News Live Today December 14, 2024: Ukrainian court jails woman who wrote pro-Moscow reports to 14 years in jail

    By HT News Desk
    Dec 14, 2024 12:30 AM IST
    World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
    Latest news on December 14, 2024: A Ukrainian court on Friday sentenced a woman to 14 years in jail for working with Russia's intelligence agencies (Representational photo)
    World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 14, 2024 12:30 AM IST

    World News Live : Ukrainian court jails woman who wrote pro-Moscow reports to 14 years in jail

    • Kyiv has charged thousands of people with collaborating with Russia since the February 2022 invasion
    Read the full story here

    Dec 14, 2024 12:22 AM IST

    World News Live : South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol to face second impeachment vote tomorrow

    • A week after a first attempt to remove Yoon for the martial law debacle foundered, the National Assembly will vote Saturday around 4:00 pm
    Read the full story here

    Dec 14, 2024 12:18 AM IST

    US News Live : Mike Tyson makes shocking admission about Jake Paul fight: ‘I don't remember it’

    • The “Baddest Man on the Planet” admitted that the next day, he was wondering why he even went against the 27-year-old heavyweight champion.
    Read the full story here

    Dec 14, 2024 12:15 AM IST

    World News Live : OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to donate $1 million to Donald Trump's inaugural fund

    • The announcement comes one day after Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, said it donated $1 million to the same fund.
    Read the full story here

