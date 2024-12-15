Live
World News Live Today December 15, 2024: France: Hundreds of activists rally ahead of Gisèle Pelicot rape trial verdict
Gisele Pelicot poses for a photograph in Avignon on October 23, 2024, during the trial of her former partner accused of drugging her for nearly ten years and inviting strangers to rape her at their home in the small southern town of Mazan.
World News Live : France: Hundreds of activists rally ahead of Gisèle Pelicot rape trial verdict
- The court is expected to deliver its verdicts by Dec. 20 in the trial of 51 defendants.
World News Live : Syria: HTS leader Al-Jolani says country too exhausted for conflict with Israel
- Israeli troops entered the UN-patrolled buffer zone that separated Israeli and Syrian forces on the Golan Heights last weekend
US News Live : Nancy Pelosi reveals she underwent major surgery after injury during Europe trip
- Following her successful surgery, Pelosi, 84, is “well on the mend,” according to her spokesperson, Ian Krager
