World News Live Today December 17, 2024: Trump accuses Biden of covering up drone mystery: ‘The government knows’
Dec 17, 2024 1:40 AM IST
World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
Latest news on December 17, 2024: PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 16: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks at a news conference at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort on December 16, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida. In a news conference that went over an hour, Trump announced that SoftBank will invest over $100 billion in projects in the United States including 100,000 artificial intelligence related jobs and then took questions on Syria, Israel, Ukraine, the economy, cabinet picks, and many other topics. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
US News Live : Trump accuses Biden of covering up drone mystery: ‘The government knows’
- Donald Trump has accused the US government of covering up the mystery surrounding recent drone sightings, claiming that the “president knows”
Dec 17, 2024 1:20 AM IST
World News Live : Yemen's Huthi rebels claim missile attack on Israel
- It was the last of several attacks launched by the Iran-backed Huthis against Israel from Yemen since the war in Gaza began more than a year ago.
Dec 17, 2024 1:08 AM IST
World News Live : Why are US universities advising foreign students to ‘return early’ from winter break?
- Several US institutions advised their international students to return from winter break before January 20, the day Donald Trump swears in as President.
