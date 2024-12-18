Live
World News Live Today December 18, 2024: Israeli forces to maintain a buffer zone inside Syria, says Benjamin Netanyahu
Dec 18, 2024 12:09 AM IST
World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Dec 18, 2024 12:09 AM IST
World News Live : Israeli forces to maintain a buffer zone inside Syria, says Benjamin Netanyahu
- Israel PM Netanyahu made the comments Tuesday at the summit of Mount Hermon, which is located on Syria's side of the border.
Dec 18, 2024 12:07 AM IST
US News Live : Trump takes brutal swipe at Justin Trudeau after top Canadian official's exit
- President-elect Donald Trump slammed Chrystia Freeland as “toxic,” arguing that her exit was for the good of the country.
Dec 18, 2024 12:07 AM IST
US News Live : Ivanka Trump and spitting image daughter Arabella share ‘beautiful’ festive Nutcracker outing
- Ivanka Trump and her daughter Arabella enjoyed a festive outing at The Nutcracker, sharing smiles in front of a Christmas tree.
Dec 18, 2024 12:00 AM IST
World News Live : South Korea's parties spar over nominating judges who can decide impeached president Yoon's fate
- To remove President Yoon Suk Yeol, who remains as the country's symbolic head without powers, the nine-member bench needs the support of at least six judges.
