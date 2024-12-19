Live
World News Live Today December 19, 2024: Matt Gaetz admits he 'womanized, drank and smoked' in past as House Ethics Committee votes to release report
Dec 19, 2024 1:23 AM IST
World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues.
Latest news on December 19, 2024: (FILES) Representative Matt Gaetz, Republican of Florida, attends a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the impeachment of US President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, December 4, 2019. Matt Gaetz, who was nominated by President-elect Donald Trump to be US attorney general, pulled out of the selection process on November 21, 2024, after widespread opposition including from within his Republican Party. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Follow all the updates here:
Dec 19, 2024 1:23 AM IST
US News Live : Matt Gaetz admits he ‘womanized, drank and smoked’ in past as House Ethics Committee votes to release report
- Former Representative Matt Gaetz issued a statement on X, blasting the House Ethics Committee's decision to release a report on his alleged sexual misconduct
Dec 19, 2024 12:53 AM IST
World News Live : US Federal Reserve lowers rates by a quarter point, signals two cuts for 2025
- The Federal Open Market Committee voted 11-1 on Wednesday to cut the federal funds rate to a range of 4.25%-4.5%.
Dec 19, 2024 12:02 AM IST
World News Live : US imposes more sanctions over Pakistan's missile program
- The US announced new sanctions on four entities linked to Pakistan's ballistic missile program, citing their role in weapon proliferation and delivery.
