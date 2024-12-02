Live
World News Live Today December 2, 2024: Trump picks Massad Boulos, his daughter's father-in-law, as senior adviser on Middle East affairs
Latest news on December 2, 2024: US President-elect Donald Trump signs autographs as Massad Boulos listens during a visit to The Great Commoner on Nov. 1, 2024, in Dearborn, Michigan. (File)
- Donald Trump termed Massad Boulos a dealmaker and an unwavering supporter of peace in the Middle East.
