Live
World News Live Today December 20, 2024: Beandri Booysen, 19, South African TikTok star, dies from rare ageing disease
Dec 20, 2024 12:20 AM IST
World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
Latest news on December 20, 2024: Beandri Booysen, a South African TikTok star died at 19 on Wednesday.
World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Dec 20, 2024 12:20 AM IST
World News Live : Beandri Booysen, 19, South African TikTok star, dies from rare ageing disease
- Beandri Booysen was battling a rare condition – Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome – that caused her to age eight years for every year of her life.
News world news World News Live Today December 20, 2024: Beandri Booysen, 19, South African TikTok star, dies from rare ageing disease