Live
World News Live Today December 21, 2024: Italy fines OpenAI for ChatGPT's violations in collecting users' personal data
Dec 21, 2024 12:24 AM IST
World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
Latest news on December 21, 2024: OpenAI dubbed the decision “disproportionate” and said it will appeal. (Pic used for representation)
World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Dec 21, 2024 12:24 AM IST
World News Live : Italy fines OpenAI for ChatGPT's violations in collecting users' personal data
- Italy’s privacy watchdog, known as Garante, said its investigation showed that OpenAI processed users’ personal data to train ChatGPT.
News world news World News Live Today December 21, 2024: Italy fines OpenAI for ChatGPT's violations in collecting users' personal data