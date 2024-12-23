Edit Profile
    World News Live Today December 23, 2024: Israel orders evacuation of northern Gaza hospital; ‘next to impossible’ say medics

    By HT News Desk
    Dec 23, 2024 1:09 AM IST
    World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
    Latest news on December 23, 2024: Palestinian Red Crescent paramedics transport on a gurney a person who was injured in a reported strike on a Palestinian civilian vehicle by Israeli forces, after arriving for medical care at the Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City on December 22, 2024.
    World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 23, 2024 1:09 AM IST

    World News Live : Israel orders evacuation of northern Gaza hospital; ‘next to impossible’ say medics

    • The Kamal Adwan hospital is one of the few still partially functioning in the once-crowded northern Gaza, an area under intense Israeli military pressure.
    Read the full story here

    Dec 23, 2024 12:16 AM IST

    World News Live : Syria's new leader says militias will join Army, state to control ‘all weapons’

    • Syria's new leader Ahmed al-Sharaa said the new government is working to protect sects and minorities from any potential discord or attacks.
    Read the full story here

