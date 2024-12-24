Live
World News Live Today December 24, 2024: France gets fourth government in a year amid potential tussle over new budget
Dec 24, 2024 1:44 AM IST
World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
Latest news on December 24, 2024: FILE - French president Emmanuel Macron, left, with new prime minister Francois Bayrou.
World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Dec 24, 2024 1:44 AM IST
World News Live : France gets fourth government in a year amid potential tussle over new budget
- The new government under PM Francois Bayrou will aim to quickly pass the 2025 budget and survive the test of a no-confidence motion by the opposition.
Dec 24, 2024 12:53 AM IST
US News Live : Prince Harry's role as ‘royal family joker’ for Christmas taken over by…
- The Royal Family celebrates Christmas with a tradition of exchanging humorous gifts, previously led by Prince Harry.
News world news World News Live Today December 24, 2024: France gets fourth government in a year amid potential tussle over new budget