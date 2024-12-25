Live
World News Live Today December 25, 2024: Chinese workers, building one of BYD's largest plants, rescued from ‘slave-like’ conditions
Latest news on December 25, 2024: A drone view of BYD's new electric vehicle (EV) factory's construction site in Camacari, Brazil. (File image)
World News Live : Chinese workers, building one of BYD's largest plants, rescued from ‘slave-like’ conditions
- BYD's Brazilian subsidiary said that it has "broken with immediate effect" its contract with the company responsible for the work on the site.
