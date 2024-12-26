Live
World News Live Today December 26, 2024: Trump takes a swipe at Barack Obama on Christmas Day as he shares holiday cheer
Dec 26, 2024 1:09 AM IST
World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
Latest news on December 26, 2024: Trump's Christmas message was festive this year, but he posted 34 times, including a meme mocking Obama.
World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Dec 26, 2024 1:09 AM IST
US News Live : Trump takes a swipe at Barack Obama on Christmas Day as he shares holiday cheer
- On Christmas, Trump posted a mix of festive greetings and political memes, including jabs at Obama.
Dec 26, 2024 12:30 AM IST
World News Live : Two rebel fighters killed in clashes with supporters of ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad
- Sporadic clashes have erupted since Assad's ouster but not close to the level feared after nearly 14 years of civil war that killed almost half-million people.
News world news World News Live Today December 26, 2024: Trump takes a swipe at Barack Obama on Christmas Day as he shares holiday cheer