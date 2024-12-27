Live
World News Live Today December 27, 2024: Patrick Mahomes reveals why he turned down Netflix's football cake after Christmas Day victory
Dec 27, 2024 12:13 AM IST
World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
Latest news on December 27, 2024: Patrick Mahomes refrained from eating football cake during Christmas Day game
World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Dec 27, 2024 12:13 AM IST
US News Live : Patrick Mahomes reveals why he turned down Netflix's football cake after Christmas Day victory
- On Wednesday, Mahomes' team, the Kansas City Chiefs, defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers
News world news World News Live Today December 27, 2024: Patrick Mahomes reveals why he turned down Netflix's football cake after Christmas Day victory