Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi150C
Friday, Dec 27, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    World News Live Today December 28, 2024: UK PM Keir Starmer's brother Nick, who had cancer, dies

    By HT News Desk
    Dec 28, 2024 1:41 AM IST
    World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
    Latest news on December 28, 2024: This undated photo issued by 10 Downing Street shows Nick Starmer, the brother of Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who died on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024 aged 60. (Family Handout/10 Downing Street via AP)
    Latest news on December 28, 2024: This undated photo issued by 10 Downing Street shows Nick Starmer, the brother of Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who died on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024 aged 60. (Family Handout/10 Downing Street via AP)

    World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 28, 2024 1:41 AM IST

    World News Live : UK PM Keir Starmer's brother Nick, who had cancer, dies

    • “My brother Nick was a wonderful man. He met all the challenges life threw at him with courage and good humour,” Keir Starmer said in a statement.
    Read the full story here

    Dec 28, 2024 1:28 AM IST

    World News Live : North Korean soldier, captured fighting for Russia, dies in Ukraine

    • South Korea's National Intelligence Service confirmed the death of the soldier, who was captured by the Ukrainian army on December 26.
    Read the full story here

    Dec 28, 2024 1:04 AM IST

    US News Live : Trump reveals Bill Gates requested a meeting in private message to Elon Musk

    • President-elect Donald Trump revealed Bill Gates requested a meeting with him in his Truth Social post.
    Read the full story here

    News world news World News Live Today December 28, 2024: UK PM Keir Starmer's brother Nick, who had cancer, dies
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2024 HindustanTimes