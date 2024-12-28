Live
World News Live Today December 28, 2024: UK PM Keir Starmer's brother Nick, who had cancer, dies
Dec 28, 2024 1:41 AM IST
World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
Latest news on December 28, 2024: This undated photo issued by 10 Downing Street shows Nick Starmer, the brother of Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who died on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024 aged 60. (Family Handout/10 Downing Street via AP)
World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Dec 28, 2024 1:41 AM IST
World News Live : UK PM Keir Starmer's brother Nick, who had cancer, dies
- “My brother Nick was a wonderful man. He met all the challenges life threw at him with courage and good humour,” Keir Starmer said in a statement.
Dec 28, 2024 1:28 AM IST
World News Live : North Korean soldier, captured fighting for Russia, dies in Ukraine
- South Korea's National Intelligence Service confirmed the death of the soldier, who was captured by the Ukrainian army on December 26.
Dec 28, 2024 1:04 AM IST
US News Live : Trump reveals Bill Gates requested a meeting in private message to Elon Musk
- President-elect Donald Trump revealed Bill Gates requested a meeting with him in his Truth Social post.
News world news World News Live Today December 28, 2024: UK PM Keir Starmer's brother Nick, who had cancer, dies