World News Live Today December 29, 2024: ‘Putin’s statement…': UK calls for independent probe into Azerbaijan Airlines crash
Latest news on December 29, 2024: Russian air defences have been blamed for downing an Azerbaijan Airlines flight on Christmas Day (Administration of the Mangystau Region via AP)
- Vladimir Putin apologised “for the tragic incident in Russian airspace” during a call with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev on Saturday.
Dec 29, 2024 12:46 AM IST
US News Live : Elon Musk backs far-right party AfD in German newspaper opinion piece
- “The AfD advocates a controlled immigration policy that prioritizes integration and the preservation of German culture and security,” Musk wrote.
Dec 29, 2024 12:39 AM IST
US News Live : Elon Musk says he will ‘go to war’ over H-1B issue as MAGA rift deepens: ‘F**k yourself in the face’
- Elon Musk's scathing tweet did not sit well among netizens, with former Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon seizing the opportunity to call him a “toddler.”
