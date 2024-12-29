Edit Profile
Saturday, Dec 28, 2024
    World News Live Today December 29, 2024: ‘Putin’s statement…': UK calls for independent probe into Azerbaijan Airlines crash

    By HT News Desk
    Dec 29, 2024 1:11 AM IST
    World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
    Latest news on December 29, 2024: Russian air defences have been blamed for downing an Azerbaijan Airlines flight on Christmas Day (Administration of the Mangystau Region via AP)
    World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 29, 2024 1:11 AM IST

    World News Live : ‘Putin’s statement…': UK calls for independent probe into Azerbaijan Airlines crash

    • Vladimir Putin apologised “for the tragic incident in Russian airspace” during a call with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev on Saturday.
    Read the full story here

    Dec 29, 2024 12:46 AM IST

    US News Live : Elon Musk backs far-right party AfD in German newspaper opinion piece

    • “The AfD advocates a controlled immigration policy that prioritizes integration and the preservation of German culture and security,” Musk wrote.
    Read the full story here

    Dec 29, 2024 12:39 AM IST

    US News Live : Elon Musk says he will ‘go to war’ over H-1B issue as MAGA rift deepens: ‘F**k yourself in the face’

    • Elon Musk's scathing tweet did not sit well among netizens, with former Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon seizing the opportunity to call him a “toddler.”
    Read the full story here

