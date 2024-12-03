World News Live Today December 3, 2024: Israel, Hezbollah exchange fire after truce; US believes ceasefire still holds

Live

By

World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.

Latest news on December 3, 2024: This picture taken from northern Israel along the border with southern Lebanon shows smoke billowing above the Lebanese village of Khiam during Israeli bombardment, on December 2, 2024, days into a fragile ceasefire between it and the Iran-backed Hezbollah.

World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More