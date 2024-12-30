Live
World News Live Today December 30, 2024: Flights temporarily suspended at Canada's Halifax airport after airplane landing incident
Dec 30, 2024 3:00 AM IST
Latest news on December 30, 2024: An Air Canada Express flight operated by Pal Airlines skidded off the runway Saturday night after catching fire at Halifax Stanfield International Airport is seen on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Halifax, Nova Scotia. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press via AP)
- The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating the incident involving a plane at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport.
Dec 30, 2024 2:06 AM IST
World News Live : Benjamin Netanyahu undergoes successful prostate surgery
- Doctors ordered the operation after detecting an infection last week. Netanyahu is expected to remain hospitalized for several days.
