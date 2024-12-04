Edit Profile
    World News Live Today December 4, 2024: American who 'ate the cat' in Ohio pleads guilty amid Trump-Vance Haiti ‘pet-eating’ allegations

    By HT News Desk
    Dec 4, 2024 1:04 AM IST
    World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
    Latest news on December 4, 2024: Allexis T. Ferrell, 27, pleaded guilty to animal cruelty in Canton, Ohio, after being found with a cat she allegedly stomped on and ate.

    World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 4, 2024 1:04 AM IST

    US News Live : American who 'ate the cat' in Ohio pleads guilty amid Trump-Vance Haiti ‘pet-eating’ allegations

    • Allexis T. Ferrell, 27, pleaded guilty to animal cruelty in Canton, Ohio, after being found with a cat she allegedly stomped on and ate.
    Read the full story here

    Dec 4, 2024 12:45 AM IST

    World News Live : Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes northern Philippines

    • The quake in the Luzon region was at a depth of 10 km.
    Read the full story here

    Dec 4, 2024 12:14 AM IST

    World News Live : Who is Yoon Suk Yeol, the South Korean president who declared martial law?

    • South Korea's Yoon Suk Yeol, a career prosecutor, was elected president in May 2022 by a margin of less than 1%.
    Read the full story here

    Dec 4, 2024 12:02 AM IST

    US News Live : Secret Service agent fired at suspects outside of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's house

    • A Secret Service agent fired a weapon during a confrontation with occupants of a sedan outside Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's home early Tuesday.
    Read the full story here

