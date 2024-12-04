Live
World News Live Today December 4, 2024: American who 'ate the cat' in Ohio pleads guilty amid Trump-Vance Haiti ‘pet-eating’ allegations
Dec 4, 2024 1:04 AM IST
Latest news on December 4, 2024: Allexis T. Ferrell, 27, pleaded guilty to animal cruelty in Canton, Ohio, after being found with a cat she allegedly stomped on and ate.
US News Live : American who 'ate the cat' in Ohio pleads guilty amid Trump-Vance Haiti ‘pet-eating’ allegations
- Allexis T. Ferrell, 27, pleaded guilty to animal cruelty in Canton, Ohio, after being found with a cat she allegedly stomped on and ate.
Dec 4, 2024 12:45 AM IST
World News Live : Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes northern Philippines
- The quake in the Luzon region was at a depth of 10 km.
Dec 4, 2024 12:14 AM IST
World News Live : Who is Yoon Suk Yeol, the South Korean president who declared martial law?
- South Korea's Yoon Suk Yeol, a career prosecutor, was elected president in May 2022 by a margin of less than 1%.
Dec 4, 2024 12:02 AM IST
US News Live : Secret Service agent fired at suspects outside of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's house
- A Secret Service agent fired a weapon during a confrontation with occupants of a sedan outside Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's home early Tuesday.
