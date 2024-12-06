Live
World News Live Today December 6, 2024: Northern California shaken by strong earthquake, tsunami warning issued
Dec 6, 2024 1:02 AM IST
World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
Latest news on December 6, 2024: Strong earthquake hits Northern California, tsunami warning issued for over 5 million.
World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments.
Follow all the updates here:
US News Live : Northern California shaken by strong earthquake, tsunami warning issued
- Strong earthquake hits Northern California, tsunami warning issued for over 5 million.
Dec 6, 2024 12:57 AM IST
World News Live : France's Macron reaffirms he will stay on until the end of his mandate
- He made the remarks in an address to the nation held a day after lawmakers toppled his government led by Michel Barnier.
Dec 6, 2024 12:39 AM IST
US News Live : US defense secretary scraps South Korea trip after martial law attempt
- Lloyd Austin cancels trip to South Korea following President Yoon's failed martial law attempt, which sparked public outrage and international concern.
