Friday, Dec 6, 2024
    World News Live Today December 7, 2024: Notre Dame's reopening to be held indoors due to weather

    By HT News Desk
    Dec 7, 2024 2:31 AM IST
    World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
    Latest news on December 7, 2024: The reopening this weekend of Notre Dame is a succession of ceremonies to breathe life back into the iconic cathedral and celebrate the recovery from its devastating fire in 2019.

    World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 7, 2024 2:31 AM IST

    World News Live : Notre Dame's reopening to be held indoors due to weather

    • Those include Britain's Prince William, US President-elect Donald Trump and possibly US singer and fashion designer Pharrell Williams,
    Read the full story here

    Dec 7, 2024 1:50 AM IST

    US News Live : Kate Middleton reflects on 'difficult times' at Christmas service; shares handwritten notes with guests

    • Catherine, Princess of Wales, hosted a Christmas service at Westminster Abbey, focusing on love and empathy post-cancer diagnosis.
    Read the full story here

    Dec 7, 2024 1:46 AM IST

    World News Live : Damascus gripped by anxiety in face of rebel offensive

    • Syrian rebels, led by Islamist militant group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), launched the shock offensive on November 27.
    Read the full story here

