New Delhi130C
Saturday, Dec 7, 2024
    World News Live Today December 8, 2024: Syria’s Besieged Assad makes overtures to US in bid to Survive

    By HT News Desk
    Dec 8, 2024 1:14 AM IST
    World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
    Latest news on December 8, 2024: A handout picture released by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on March 4, 2018, shows Syrian President Bashar al-Assad (C) talking to reporters in Damascus
    World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 8, 2024 1:14 AM IST

    World News Live : Syria’s Besieged Assad makes overtures to US in bid to Survive

    • Assad is ordering his army to fall back to defend Damascus, essentially ceding much of the country to insurgents
    Read the full story here

    Dec 8, 2024 12:58 AM IST

    World News Live : NYC mayor says suspect identified in UnitedHealth CEO Brian Thompson's murder: Report

    • The shooting sparked a massive manhunt for the gunman, who fled on foot wearing a hooded jacket, balaclava and grey backpack
    Read the full story here

    Dec 8, 2024 12:16 AM IST

    World News Live : Notre Dame re-opens five years after fire

    • US President-elect Donald Trump sat on the front row as guest of honour next to French President Emmanuel Macron.
    Read the full story here

