World News Live Today December 8, 2024: Syria’s Besieged Assad makes overtures to US in bid to Survive
Dec 8, 2024 1:14 AM IST
Latest news on December 8, 2024: A handout picture released by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on March 4, 2018, shows Syrian President Bashar al-Assad (C) talking to reporters in Damascus
World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
World News Live : Syria’s Besieged Assad makes overtures to US in bid to Survive
- Assad is ordering his army to fall back to defend Damascus, essentially ceding much of the country to insurgents
Dec 8, 2024 12:58 AM IST
World News Live : NYC mayor says suspect identified in UnitedHealth CEO Brian Thompson's murder: Report
- The shooting sparked a massive manhunt for the gunman, who fled on foot wearing a hooded jacket, balaclava and grey backpack
Dec 8, 2024 12:16 AM IST
World News Live : Notre Dame re-opens five years after fire
- US President-elect Donald Trump sat on the front row as guest of honour next to French President Emmanuel Macron.
